CoreFirst Bank & Trust Purchases New Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,942,000 after purchasing an additional 125,852 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,955,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,814,000 after purchasing an additional 218,688 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 49.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,161,000 after buying an additional 577,320 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,021,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,855,000 after buying an additional 371,653 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $81,447,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $110.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.69 and a 1-year high of $133.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.90.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

