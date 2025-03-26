CoreFirst Bank & Trust Invests $62,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $132.86 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $93.17 and a one year high of $133.68. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.38.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

