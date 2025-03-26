CoreFirst Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 13,016 Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 12.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFFN

Insider Transactions at Capitol Federal Financial

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $614,313. This represents a 5.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,596.64. The trade was a 5.51 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.