Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $13.44 Million Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 359,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,153 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $13,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 84,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMH. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.93. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $436.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

