Core Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Core Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after buying an additional 46,627 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,431 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 497.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 314,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after buying an additional 261,470 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

