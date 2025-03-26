Core Wealth Partners LLC Invests $406,000 in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 102,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,665,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,779,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 550.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 29,441 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

