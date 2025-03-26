Core Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Core Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,925,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,973,000 after acquiring an additional 83,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,485,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 938,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 137,364 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 876,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,262,000 after purchasing an additional 100,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,089,000.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LGOV opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

