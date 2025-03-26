Core Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 10,886 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 101.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of SCHO opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

