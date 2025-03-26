Constellation Software Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

Constellation Software Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CSU traded down C$0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4,699.99. 4,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,071. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4,761.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4,550.51. The stock has a market cap of C$71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 111.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$3,535.00 and a twelve month high of C$5,040.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CSU shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.70 price target on shares of Constellation Software and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,900.00 to C$5,500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,550.00 to C$5,250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,300.00 to C$5,450.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4,334.28.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.

