Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.41.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.