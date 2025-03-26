Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,636 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,033,000.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $763.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.54. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $49.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average is $35.95.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

