Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 198.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,935 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 30,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.