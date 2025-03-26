Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 140,349 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 118.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,349 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,157,000 after purchasing an additional 98,363,977 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,455,000 after buying an additional 11,705,886 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,204,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,291,000 after buying an additional 7,710,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,198,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,666,000 after buying an additional 5,238,361 shares during the period.

SCHF stock opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

