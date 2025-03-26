Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Concord Medical Services Price Performance
Shares of CCM stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. Concord Medical Services has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $26.70.
Concord Medical Services Company Profile
