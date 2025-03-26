Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.18-11.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.490-9.635 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.54 billion. Concentrix also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.69-2.80 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

NASDAQ CNXC traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.75. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $77.00.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3328 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.85%.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,771.60. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

