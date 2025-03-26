Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.690-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. Concentrix also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 11.180-11.770 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CNXC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

Concentrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNXC traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $45.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,290. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Concentrix has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $77.00.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Concentrix will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3328 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,771.60. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Further Reading

