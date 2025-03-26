Comparing ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV) & Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV – Get Free Report) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ATC Venture Group and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ATC Venture Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A Holley 2.55% 2.59% 0.98%

Risk & Volatility

ATC Venture Group has a beta of 4.35, indicating that its stock price is 335% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holley has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATC Venture Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Holley 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ATC Venture Group and Holley, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Holley has a consensus target price of $6.80, suggesting a potential upside of 162.55%. Given Holley’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Holley is more favorable than ATC Venture Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.7% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of ATC Venture Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Holley shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATC Venture Group and Holley”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Holley $602.22 million 0.52 $19.18 million ($0.20) -12.95

Holley has higher revenue and earnings than ATC Venture Group.

Summary

Holley beats ATC Venture Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATC Venture Group

(Get Free Report)

ATC Venture Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Simonsen Iron Works Inc., engages in the design, manufacture, and assembly of an array of parts for original equipment manufacturers and other customers. The company was formerly known as Cycle Country Accessories Corp. and changed its name to ATC Venture Group Inc. in January 2012. ATC Venture Group Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Holley

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc. operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers brakes and brake systems, vehicle restoration parts, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, fire suits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, MSD, Simpson, Powerteq, Accel, and Flowmaster through DTC, E-tailer, warehouse distributor, traditional retailer, and jobber/ installer channels. Holley Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for ATC Venture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATC Venture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.