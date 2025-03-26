Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Announces Earnings Results

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43, Zacks reports. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of SBS stock opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Palantir Setting Up to Be a Big Winner With New Defense Spending
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Advanced Micro Devices Can Double in Price: Here’s Why
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- How Disney’s Experiences Segment Can Restore the House of Mouse
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.