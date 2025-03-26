Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Announces Earnings Results

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43, Zacks reports. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of SBS stock opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.