Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.54 Million Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in WEX by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in WEX by 552.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $186.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on WEX from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.73.

Shares of WEX opened at $153.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.61. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.03 and a 1 year high of $244.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.94.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

