Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.48 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 786.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 75,671 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,553,000 after purchasing an additional 60,935 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 19.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 196,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31,374 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,789.60. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

