Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 35 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total transaction of $649,090.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,260,058.36. This represents a 8.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.65, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,443.35. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,104,831. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSWI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.00.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CSWI opened at $306.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.83 and a 52-week high of $436.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.40 and a 200 day moving average of $358.86.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

