Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 20,339 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,339 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.05% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter valued at $101,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.81%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.