Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth about $1,144,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Comerica by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 274,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,288,000 after buying an additional 22,244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 57,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 27.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $60.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.57. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comerica from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Comerica to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

