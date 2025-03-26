Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Holdings Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,089,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,509 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $29,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 22,244.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $116,461.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,545.31. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.62. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 56.69%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

