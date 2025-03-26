Cocrystal Pharma (COCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:COCP opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.35.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.
