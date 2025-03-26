CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Insider Sells $340,578.00 in Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 8,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $340,578.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,680. This trade represents a 17.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.34. 666,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,913. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 9.08%. Equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

