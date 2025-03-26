Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM) Issues Earnings Results

Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02, Zacks reports.

Climb Bio Stock Down 2.3 %

Climb Bio stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,537. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59. Climb Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $85.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLYM. Leerink Partners began coverage on Climb Bio in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Climb Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

About Climb Bio

Climb Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, budoprutug, is an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody which has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases.

