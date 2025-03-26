Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $12,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 51.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 17,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $104.66 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.89. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.56.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,941.26. This represents a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

