Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Borer Denton & Associates Inc.

Borer Denton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up about 1.7% of Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,691,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,661,000 after buying an additional 193,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,116,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,542,000 after purchasing an additional 969,006 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,295,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,830,000 after purchasing an additional 21,607 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,833,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,073,000 after buying an additional 220,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,681,000 after acquiring an additional 49,082 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,941.26. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,570 shares of company stock worth $7,538,449. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $104.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.35 and a 1-year high of $116.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.49 and a 200-day moving average of $105.89.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.