China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Announces Earnings Results

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 13.27%.
China Merchants Bank Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of China Merchants Bank stock opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. China Merchants Bank has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $33.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $160.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.30.
About China Merchants Bank
