Chicago Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 402,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,000. Cross Country Healthcare accounts for about 4.5% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 14.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 0.3 %

CCRN opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a market cap of $490.88 million, a P/E ratio of -299.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.61 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.41.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

