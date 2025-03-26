Chicago Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,918 Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $6,078,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance

Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63. The company has a market cap of $216.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

Penns Woods Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PWOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.87%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Penns Woods Bancorp

About Penns Woods Bancorp

(Free Report)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.