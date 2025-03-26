CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB) & Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI) Critical Comparison

Profitability
This table compares CFSB Bancorp and Central Plains Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CFSB Bancorp
|-0.36%
|-0.06%
|-0.01%
|Central Plains Bancshares
|13.97%
|4.63%
|0.78%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares CFSB Bancorp and Central Plains Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CFSB Bancorp
|$7.28 million
|6.99
|$30,000.00
|($0.01)
|-776.50
|Central Plains Bancshares
|$1.26 million
|50.60
|$3.76 million
|N/A
|N/A
Central Plains Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CFSB Bancorp.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Risk & Volatility
CFSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Plains Bancshares has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Central Plains Bancshares beats CFSB Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About CFSB Bancorp
CFSB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company offers one- to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of investment grade investment securities and liquid assets comprising the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises, corporate debt, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities, municipal obligations, mutual funds, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions. Further, it offers online and mobile banking, and online bill pay services. The company operates through three full-service banking offices and one limited-service branch office in Norfolk County, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Quincy, Massachusetts. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of 15 Beach, MHC.
About Central Plains Bancshares
Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers electronic banking services, including mobile banking, on-line banking and bill pay, and electronic funds transfer. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Grand Island, Nebraska.
Receive News & Ratings for CFSB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFSB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.