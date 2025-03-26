CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB) & Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI) Critical Comparison

Profitability

This table compares CFSB Bancorp and Central Plains Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFSB Bancorp -0.36% -0.06% -0.01% Central Plains Bancshares 13.97% 4.63% 0.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CFSB Bancorp and Central Plains Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CFSB Bancorp $7.28 million 6.99 $30,000.00 ($0.01) -776.50 Central Plains Bancshares $1.26 million 50.60 $3.76 million N/A N/A

Central Plains Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CFSB Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

1.4% of CFSB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Central Plains Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of CFSB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Central Plains Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

CFSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Plains Bancshares has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Central Plains Bancshares beats CFSB Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CFSB Bancorp

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company offers one- to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of investment grade investment securities and liquid assets comprising the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises, corporate debt, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities, municipal obligations, mutual funds, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions. Further, it offers online and mobile banking, and online bill pay services. The company operates through three full-service banking offices and one limited-service branch office in Norfolk County, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Quincy, Massachusetts. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of 15 Beach, MHC.

About Central Plains Bancshares

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers electronic banking services, including mobile banking, on-line banking and bill pay, and electronic funds transfer. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Grand Island, Nebraska.

