Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04, Zacks reports.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CNTA. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Insider Transactions at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 30,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $580,909.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,747.66. This represents a 35.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $867,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,398 shares in the company, valued at $6,771,606.46. This represents a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,568 in the last quarter. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.