Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Celanese were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 59,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 44,419 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $701,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Celanese by 909.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 33,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 30,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Celanese to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Celanese Stock Performance

Celanese stock opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average of $85.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. On average, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Celanese’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

