Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 10.87 ($0.14), with a volume of 788720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.19).
Celadon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.67. The company has a market capitalization of £5.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 22.27.
About Celadon Pharmaceuticals
Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc is a UK-based pharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and sale of breakthrough cannabis-based medicines. Its primary focus is on improving quality of life for chronic pain sufferers, as well as exploring the potential of cannabis-based medicines for other conditions such as autism.
