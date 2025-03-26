CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) CAO Rodney Christo Sells 5,846 Shares

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) CAO Rodney Christo sold 5,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $53,490.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rodney Christo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

On Monday, March 3rd, Rodney Christo sold 20,077 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $204,785.40.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 459.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $12.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCC Intelligent Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCCS shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

View Our Latest Report on CCCS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,362,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 736.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 124,218 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. TPG GP A LLC grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 4,087,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after purchasing an additional 602,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.