Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives $82.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.53.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.
Shares of CARR opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.
