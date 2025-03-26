Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives $82.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.53.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1,156.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

