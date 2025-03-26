CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CarMax were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 57,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on KMX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.45.

In other news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,199.66. This trade represents a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,288. This trade represents a 57.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,709 shares of company stock worth $8,495,379 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax stock opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.83 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

