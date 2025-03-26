Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Anthracite Investment Company Inc.

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,425 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 41.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 389.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,858,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,149 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 321,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 139,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,435,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Price Performance

NYSE CPRI opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $46.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capri from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.92.

Capri Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

