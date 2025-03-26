Capital One Financial Predicts GRNT Q1 Earnings

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 25th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Granite Ridge Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Granite Ridge Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Ridge Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

Shares of GRNT opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. Granite Ridge Resources has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $801.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.23.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is currently 314.29%.

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 60,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 691.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

