Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Bought by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,521,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030,805 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 4,402,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,728,000 after purchasing an additional 337,128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,450,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,946,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,408,000 after purchasing an additional 325,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,496,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,415,000 after acquiring an additional 177,997 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.55. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

