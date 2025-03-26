Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.26 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.26), Zacks reports. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Canadian Solar updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $645.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSIQ shares. Mizuho began coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

