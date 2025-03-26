Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1318 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE CP opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $89.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average of $77.71. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CP shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

