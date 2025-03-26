Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,002,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,778,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 144.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4117 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. Tudor Pickering cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNQ

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.