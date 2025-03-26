BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $37.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.49 billion. BYD had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 22.72%.
BYD Price Performance
Shares of BYD stock traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.30. 1,187,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,531. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.55. The firm has a market cap of $150.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.33. BYD has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $109.20.
