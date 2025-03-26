BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $37.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.49 billion. BYD had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 22.72%.

BYD Price Performance

Shares of BYD stock traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.30. 1,187,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,531. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.55. The firm has a market cap of $150.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.33. BYD has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $109.20.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

