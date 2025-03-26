BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Bank of America from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BWXT. Barclays upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.38.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $104.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.43. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $624,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,520.18. The trade was a 65.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $209,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,127.68. This trade represents a 16.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 20,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 64,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 53,038 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Strategic Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $3,005,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

