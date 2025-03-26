Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Stock Holdings Lessened by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,080 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up about 5.5% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $25,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Brookfield by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Brookfield by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BN shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Brookfield in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $91.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.57 and a beta of 1.65. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

