Brokerages Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT at $187.71

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $185,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,522,550.75. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $157,103.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,323.72. This trade represents a 13.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,022,825 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,206 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAZZ stock opened at $135.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $99.06 and a 52-week high of $148.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

