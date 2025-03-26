Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total value of $124,182.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,043.20. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $22,590,921.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,788 shares in the company, valued at $39,973,188.84. This represents a 36.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,754 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,793 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $237.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.30 and a 12-month high of $246.58. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

